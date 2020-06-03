Something very moving happened in Baltimore as thousands of protesters came together to let there voices be heard in response to the murder of George Floyd and the racial inequality, police brutality, and mistreatment of people of color.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

There were of course Police presence to make sure the peaceful protests stayed that way, It was a powerful image to see so many people together, but then there was something else powerful happening.

Images of some Baltimore Police Officers participating in the protests by taking a knee and showing some respect for George Floyd and all the others that haave loss their lives unnecessarily due to excessive force by police officers.

Source: CBS

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Baltimore Police Officers Show Signs of Solidarity With Protestors was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: