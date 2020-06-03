Local
Man Arrested & Charged With Shooting Of Baltimore Police Officer

Witness Interrogations

A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot Baltimore Police officer Joshua Jackson.

Jackson was shot on May 27 after he attempted to stop a car at the intersection of Light and Pratt streets.

He was transported to Shock Trauma where he was treated and released.

Antonio Janifer was arrested on Monday in Prince George’s County. The 28-year-old was transported to Central Booking where he has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder. He is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

Officer Jackson is recovering at home.

