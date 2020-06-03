Baltimore Police Officer Won’t Face Charges After Punching Woman, Body Camera Footage Released

The Baltimore police officer seen on camera hitting a woman after she punched another office twice, will not face charges.

In a statement, a police spokesperson told CBS Baltimore that “while we strongly disagree with the action the officer took, it does not rise to the level of illegality.”

Officer Terry Love’s police powers has since been suspended. Body camera footage released Tuesday, shows how the encounter started in the first place.

Police said several officers working to direct traffic downtown on May 29, noticed a vehicle driving erratically in the area near Baltimore and Gay streets around 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. Graig Higley saw a vehicle coming towards him and then driving through a closed intersection with a red light, police said.

The video shows the driver then makes a U-turn toward Sgt. Higley, who then orders the woman out of the car with his gun drawn. When she exits, she allegedly engages with officers and Sgt. Higley makes the decision to take her into custody.

She then sits in the street as officers call for backup, but then stands up.

The woman starts yelling, “Don’t touch me” and “I feel attacked,” but no one is seen touching her.

“If you don’t violate my rights, I won’t violate yours,” she says to Higley.

“You tried to run me over,” he says.

“You were in the way,” she argues.

“It was blocked,” Higley says, referring to the closed street.

“You’re stupid, don’t talk to me,” the woman tells the officer.

The video then shows the woman hitting Sgt. Higley in the face as he tries to arrest her. Officer Terry Love then hits the woman causing her to fall to the ground.

She was arrested and taken an area hospital for medical treatment.

Even though charges won’t be filed, Officer Love could face other disciplinary actions. An investigation is ongoing.

