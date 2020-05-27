Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask Free Party Hosted By Floyd Mayweather Leak

It seems social distancing goes out the window when The Money Team is in town. One government official is not feeling the vibes to say the very least.

As reported by TMZ, Floyd Mayweather made a visit to Scottsdale, Arizona to party. According to the celebrity gossip site, he turned up at two locations in the Grand Canyon State this past Saturday (May 22.

While the scene looked lit, the photographs from the festivities at the International Boutique Nightclub event made it clear the distance rule was not in effect. Naturally, the visuals did not sit well with many people; specifically Mayor Jim Lane. In an exclusive interview, he voiced his frustration to Thirty Mile Zone.

“The images from Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing, and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility,” he explained. “Businesses and their patrons need to realize that individually we each play an absolute part in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each of us also plays a significant part in our city’s health, both physically and economically.”

Lane went on to serve a reminder on why the event was in poor taste.

“We succeeded together in preventing our medical services from being overwhelmed. It was a costly effort; many businesses and individuals paid a huge cost for the success we have had to date. It is imperative that all businesses comply with the governor’s executive orders — to ignore them is to risk faster spread of this disease and further damage to our physical and economic well being” he stated.

You can view the footage in question below.

Photo: Getty

