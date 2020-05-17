Local
DMV’s Own RuQuan Brown Talks Athletic Career And Future At Harvard University

Deja Perez got the opportunity to sit down with RuQuan Brown to highlight athletic excellence in the DMV for the first episode of “A Giant Among Us”! He recently accepted a FULL ride to Harvard University! He’s a straight “A” student who manages to have time to create his own clothing line! We all need a course in time management from him.

RuQuan always puts God first and as far as his future… the sky is the limit! Remember his name because in a few years you’re gonna see it again when he enters the NFL draft!! See his full conversation with Deja Perez below…

