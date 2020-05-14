Local
Mail-In Ballots For Presidential Primary Sent Out, Here’s The Due Date

All mail-in ballots for the June 2nd Presidential Primary election have been sent out to all eligible Maryland voters.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be limited options to vote in-person on election day.

“Voting by mail is safe, secure and free,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “There is no postage required to submit a ballot. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope and place it back in the mail.”

The return ballot must be postmarked no later than June 2, but can be mailed at any time before election day. Voters should sign only the oath on the outside of the envelope but not the ballot itself.

If an eligible voter does not receive a ballot in the mail, they may submit a request to absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.

