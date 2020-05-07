Local
Royal Farms Giving Nurses Free Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

A thank you to nurses from Royal Farms.

All locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia will give a free pulled chicken sandwich to any nurse on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12.

“Royal Farms would like to thank all the hardworking nurses for their non-stop dedication, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone is aware that Nurses are working around the clock and going beyond the call of duty during these stressful times.” said John Kemp, president of Royal Farms.

All you have to do is show your Healthcare ID to the cashier to redeem the free hand pulled chicken sandwich.

