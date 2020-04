Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer in early March, now he’s telling fans he started started chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer on April 13.

Mancini published a letter about it in The Player’s Tribune entitled “I Am So Lucky.”

Trey Mancini’s revealing, emotional account of his cancer diagnosis & treatment.

“My treatment will take six months — every two weeks for six months. If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me”.

