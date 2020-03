Gov. Larry Hogan issued a “stay at home” order for Maryland Monday. It will become effective at 8 p.m.

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it’s for an essential job or an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said in a press conference Monday.

Source:Baltimore.CBSLocal