A Maryland man has been arrested by the Charles County Sheriff’s Department for violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order that people may not gather in groups larger than 10.

According to to the sheriff’s office, Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, hosted a gathering of approximately 60 people Friday night for a bonfire in the 15000 block of Lukes Lane in Hughesville .

Source:FoxBaltimore