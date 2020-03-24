What Are Legally Considered Essential Businesses During Gov. Hogan’s Exec Order?

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan enacted an executive order, closing all non-essential businesses & establishments at 5pm on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Governor Hogan said they are using federal guidelines to determine what qualifies as an essential business to remain open. The Office of Legal Counsel issued a “Interpretive Guidance” document on Monday providing clarity to the legal interpretation of “essential” businesses. The PDF document from the Office of Legal Counsel can be viewed by clicking this link.

https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/OLC-Interpretive-Guidance-COVID19-04.pdf

Source: Fox 45 News, Maryland Governor’s Office

