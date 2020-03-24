Local
HomeLocal

What Are Legally Considered Essential Businesses During Gov. Hogan’s Exec Order?

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan enacted an executive order, closing all non-essential businesses & establishments at 5pm on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Governor Hogan said they are using federal guidelines to determine what qualifies as an essential business to remain open. The Office of Legal Counsel issued a “Interpretive Guidance” document on Monday providing clarity to the legal interpretation of “essential” businesses. The PDF document from the Office of Legal Counsel can be viewed by clicking this link.

https://governor.maryland.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/OLC-Interpretive-Guidance-COVID19-04.pdf

 

Source: Fox 45 News, Maryland Governor’s Office

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

Baltimore , business , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are More Than 300 Positive Cases Of…

As of Tuesday, there are now 349 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
03.24.20
Maryland State Flag
What Are Legally Considered Essential Businesses During Gov.…

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan enacted an executive order, closing all non-essential businesses & establishments at 5pm on Monday, March 23,…
03.24.20
ESSA 1
Mayor Young Expands Free Meal Sites in Baltimore…

The Baltimore City Mayor’s office is expanding the grab-n-go meals to all Baltimore children and youth (18 and under) Monday-Friday…
03.24.20
Close