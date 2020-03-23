Hogan Issues New Executive Orders In Response To New CODVID-19 Cases In MD

Governor Hogan issued a new Executive Order during today’s 11am press conference in Annapolis, ordering all non-essential businesses to close by 5pm. Essential businesses like drug stores, grocery stores, and banks many remain open and are exempt from the new executive order. This new executive action taken by the Maryland Governor is all in hopes of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen 44 new reported cases since Sunday, bringing the new total of reported cases to 288. An order already in place prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people (reduced from 50), in public spaces.

Violators of this public gathering order may face up to a year in jail, or a fine up to $5,000 in Maryland. The new executive action falls short of issuing a full “shelter-in-place” order. Several states have already implemented a “shelter-in-place” order (New York, Michigan, Indiana, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Oregon, New Jersey, California, etc…), including Delaware which takes place on Tuesday at 8am. Several cities are currently implementing a “stay-in-place” order including Dallas County, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Philadelphia. Other states and cities may soon follow if the amount of newly reported COVID-19 virus cases continue to increase.

Governor Hogan also announced that the Maryland National Guard will be setting up pop-up hospitals at the Baltimore Convention Center & the Hilton Hotel downtown. This will be a joint partnership in collaboration with UMMS and Hopkins.

Sources: FOX 45 News, FOX 45 News, USA Today

