Local
HomeLocal

Hogan Issues New Executive Orders In Response To New CODVID-19 Cases In MD

Coronavirus breaking news

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Governor Hogan issued a new Executive Order during today’s 11am press conference in Annapolis, ordering all non-essential businesses to close by 5pm. Essential businesses like drug stores, grocery stores, and banks many remain open and are exempt from the new executive order. This new executive action taken by the Maryland Governor is all in hopes of reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus which has seen 44 new reported cases since Sunday, bringing the new total of reported cases to 288. An order already in place prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people (reduced from 50), in public spaces.

Violators of this public gathering order may face up to a year in jail, or a fine up to $5,000 in Maryland. The new executive action falls short of issuing a full “shelter-in-place” order. Several states have already implemented a “shelter-in-place” order (New York, Michigan, Indiana, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Oregon, New Jersey, California, etc…), including Delaware which takes place on Tuesday at 8am. Several cities are currently implementing a “stay-in-place” order including Dallas County, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Philadelphia. Other states and cities may soon follow if the amount of newly reported COVID-19 virus cases continue to increase.

Governor Hogan also announced that the Maryland National Guard will be setting up pop-up hospitals at the Baltimore Convention Center & the Hilton Hotel downtown. This will be a joint partnership in collaboration with UMMS and Hopkins.

Sources: FOX 45 News, FOX 45 News, USA Today

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Coronavirus breaking news
Hogan Issues New Executive Orders In Response To…

Governor Hogan issued a new Executive Order during today’s 11am press conference in Annapolis, ordering all non-essential businesses to close…
03.23.20
Coronavirus breaking news
There Are More Than 250 Positive Cases Of…

As of Monday, there are now 288 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland. That’s according to the state health department.…
03.23.20
Coronavirus breaking news
Montgomery County Woman Becomes 3rd Death From COVID-19…

A woman in her 40’s from Montgomery County becomes the 3rd recorded death due to the COVID-19 virus. The Maryland…
03.23.20
Close