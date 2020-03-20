First CoronaVirus Death Recorded In D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser took to Twitter to announce the first CoronaVirus COVID-19 related death in Washington, D.C. The patient was a 59-year-old male who experienced symptoms of fever and cough along with “underlying medical conditions.”

Mayor Bowser’s statement read:

It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends. As a community, we must continue to support one another during these uncertain times. Everyone must do their part so that we can blunt the spread and protect our families, friends, and neighbors.

(1/3) It is with great sadness that we announce a tragic death and, on behalf of our residents, I share our love and condolences with the patient’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fT1aNBP5zt — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 20, 2020

Mayor Bowser will hold a press conference on at 3pm today. Stay tuned to WOL 1450 AM for more updates.

