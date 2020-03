The deadline for some businesses to file certain tax filings has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

State comptroller Peter Franchot said these new rules apply to some businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.

