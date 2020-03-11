Disgraced Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Released From Community Custody

Darryl De Sousa has been released from his community custody.

The former Baltimore Police commissioner will still be under supervised release.

De Sousa was appointed as Baltimore Police Commissioner back in January 2018 by then-mayor Catherine Pugh.

In December 2018, he pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to file federal tax returns.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, 100 hours of community service and one year of supervised release.

Source: CBS Baltimore

