Proposed Mosque Drawing Concerns From Local Residents

A mosque at dusk in the Middle East on 28 October 2003. AFR Picture by MICHELE

Source: Fairfax Media / Getty

Some people in Harford County are concerned about plans to build a new mosque on a 12-acre site.

The 60-seat mosque would be located on the 2200 block of Creswell Road.

Area residents attended a development advisory committee meeting Wednesday. Some of them said they’re concerned about the increased traffic the proposed mosque could bring.

The project also attracted condemnation and even threats on social media. Still, the Harford Islamic Center has no plans to back down from the project.

“We need a place, a safe haven for us to practice, freedom basically to practice our religion, said Hasan Shan, a member of the center.

A mosque at dusk in the Middle East on 28 October 2003. AFR Picture by MICHELE
Proposed Mosque Drawing Concerns From Local Residents

Some people in Harford County are concerned about plans to build a new mosque on a 12-acre site.
