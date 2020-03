The famous yellow and orange Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Maryland!

It’s part of its annual “Coast to Coast Wienie Roast.” On Thursday, you can check out the 27 foot hotdog on wheels from noon to 4 p.m. at the Walmart in Severn.

People will be able to take a few pictures and get a few souvenirs like the famous Wiener Whistles!

Source: CBS Baltimore

