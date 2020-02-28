Black History Month
I Love My HBCU: “Howard Chose Me”

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family! It’s important to give back to our HBCUs as we grow, to give support to the students that come after us, so they can receive not only the same benefits as us but better opportunities.

Shayla talks about Howard University gave her energy and vibe like no other.

Notable Howard University Alumni:

Senator Kamala Harris

Thurgood Marshall

Roxie Roker

Laz Alonso

Marjorie Lee Browne

Scientists First To Grow Wuhan Coronavirus
3rd Maryland Person Being Tested For Coronavirus

The state health department reports a third person is being tested in Maryland for the coronavirus. Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday…
02.28.20
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
UPDATE: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To…

UPDATE 2/27/2020 1 PM EST: Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh to spend 3 years behind bars for her role in…
02.27.20
COLLEGE PARK, MD - DECEMBER 6: The campus of the University of
UMD Graduate Sues University, Saying Dining Served Her…

A University of Maryland College Park graduate said dining hall workers repeatedly served her food with gluten even though she…
02.27.20
