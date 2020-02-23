Local
HomeLocal

Style Expert B. Smith Dead At 70

Broadway's Montego Glover & Adam Pascal Introduce "Memphis"-Inspired Cocktail

Source: Omar Tobias Vega / Getty

Lifestyle guru, actress & model B. Smith has died. Smith’s husband made the unfortunate announcement on his Facebook page this morning. B. Smith’s legendary career started as a model in the 1960s. Smith made news as the first Black woman to be feated on the cover of Mademoiselle.

Smith opened a set of restaurants, first in New York in 1986 and the last in the historic Beaux-Arts Union Station in Washington, D.C. In June 2014, Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Smith’s husband made the unfortunate announcement on his Facebook page this morning.
 

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3575417822474513&set=a.261193203897008&type=3&theater

 

It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith.

B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.

Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days. Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time.

Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.

-Dan Gasby

 

B. Smith was 70 years old.

SOURCE | TMZ

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Style Expert B. Smith Dead At 70  was originally published on woldcnews.com

B. Smith

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police Tape
Woman Killed in Southeast Baltimore Shooting

A woman was shot and killed in southeast Sunday afternoon. It happened on the 1500 block of May Court. Police…
02.24.20
Baltimore City Skyline
Governor’s Approval Rating In New Goucher Poll

The Goucher College Poll just released Monday morning highlights everything from state taxes to the Governor’s approval rating to residents’…
02.24.20
Female hands holding the little legs of a newborn baby.
Hearing Scheduled For Maryland Family Leave Bill

A Maryland House committee is scheduled to discuss a measure that would provide workers with partial wage replacement up to…
02.24.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close