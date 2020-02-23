Lifestyle guru, actress & model B. Smith has died. Smith’s husband made the unfortunate announcement on his Facebook page this morning. B. Smith’s legendary career started as a model in the 1960s. Smith made news as the first Black woman to be feated on the cover of Mademoiselle.

Smith opened a set of restaurants, first in New York in 1986 and the last in the historic Beaux-Arts Union Station in Washington, D.C. In June 2014, Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith.

B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70.

Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days. Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time.

Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile.

-Dan Gasby

SOURCE | TMZ

Style Expert B. Smith Dead At 70 was originally published on woldcnews.com

woldcnews Staff Posted 23 hours ago

