Bowie State University Food Pantry Feeding Students For Free

Generic dry goods

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

A new food pantry on the Bowie State University campus that aims to feed its students is now open.

Bowie State University held a grand opening of a new food pantry and nutrition lounge on February 17.

It is located in the basement of the library and is free to all students.

Food Lion Feeds donated $10,000 to the university to help open the food pantry and nutrition lounge.

The university said many of its students only eat one meal per day, so having a food pantry with fresh produce will allow them to get a healthy snack whenever they want one.

The school is partnering with Capital Area Food Bank to make sure the lounge stayed stocked with food.

Since the food pantry also includes a lounge with sofas and a television, the university hopes all students utilize the space.

Source: WJLA

