Baltimore County Police are investigating a robbery in Towson early Wednesday.

Investigators said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. to IHOP at Loch Raven Plaza on Loch Raven Boulevard.

They’re looking for at least three suspects. It’s unknown what they may have been armed with at this time.

Source: CBS Baltimore

