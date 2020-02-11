Over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” brought back “thirsty cops” rocking Baltimore Police uniforms.

Two police officers wearing Baltimore Police patches in the sketch, played by Baltimore native Ego Nwodim and “SNL” guest host RuPaul, pulls over cast member Pete Davidson for “being a snack.”

In 2018, a similar sketch aired drew criticism from former Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 president Lt. Gene over the way BPD were being portrayed.

See video below…

SNL Brings Back “Thirsty Cops” Wearing Baltimore Police Uniforms was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted February 11, 2020

