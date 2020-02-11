Keith Booth, former Dunbar Poets basketball star who graduated in 1993 and named coach last year has been fired.

On Monday the school’s principal sent an email to parents saying, “the action was taken as a result of a personnel matter currently under investigation by the Baltimore City Public Schools.”

“Out of respect for Coach Booth’s due process rights as an employee, we are unable to share details of the investigation,” principal Yetunde Reeves wrote. “We are hopeful of concluding the matter quickly, and again, in the best interests of our students.”

Dunbar will close out the regular season at Forest Park on Tuesday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Keith Booth Fired As Dunbar Basketball Coach Before End Of First Season was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted 24 hours ago

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: