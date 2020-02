Community leaders are demanding more minority vendors in the plans to revitalize Lexington Market.

Tonight, developers held a public forum to discuss ideas for redevelopment.

For years, the historic food market has been plagued by crime, rundown conditions and rodent problems.

Source:FoxBaltimore