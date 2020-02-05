OIG: Comptroller Joan Pratt Voted Yes To Sell Lots to Church Despite Conflict Of Interest

Baltimore City’s Comptroller Joan Pratt is accused of voting to give city-owned lots to the church she belongs to.

The Office of Inspector General found that Pratt had a conflict of interest when voting yes back in 2017 to sell 15 vacant lots, valued at $1,000 each, for $1 apiece to Bethel AME Church.

Pratt has been a member of Bethel AME since 1976.

See Also: On The LYMS: Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot Discusses Maryland’s Tax-Free Week [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The lots, which had been vacant for over a decade, are situated between 1301 and 1325 Etting Street and 505 and 509 West Lafayette Street in the Upton community.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: