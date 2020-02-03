Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore City Officer Bit By Dog While On Duty

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A Baltimore City Police officer is recovering after a dog bit them in the face Saturday.

It happened as the officer was responding to a burglary call at a home in the 700 block of E. 41st Street.

The owner’s dog began playing with the officer when it jumped up and bit the officer in the face. The attack left two cuts on the officer’s cheek.

The officer went to Mercy Hospital as a precaution and the dog was taken by animal control where it will be quarantined for 10 days.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore City police

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
A voter casts their ballot at Williamstown Primary School in Melbourne, during t
What You Need To Know Before Tuesday’s Special…

A special primary election is being held for Maryland’s 7th district Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by the…
02.03.20
John Hopkins
Johns Hopkins Freshman Found Dead in Dorm

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a Johns Hopkins student was found dead on campus Saturday night. Officers found the…
02.03.20
US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM
Baltimore City Officer Bit By Dog While On…

A Baltimore City Police officer is recovering after a dog bit them in the face Saturday. It happened as the…
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close