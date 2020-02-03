Baltimore City Officer Bit By Dog While On Duty

A Baltimore City Police officer is recovering after a dog bit them in the face Saturday.

It happened as the officer was responding to a burglary call at a home in the 700 block of E. 41st Street.

The owner’s dog began playing with the officer when it jumped up and bit the officer in the face. The attack left two cuts on the officer’s cheek.

The officer went to Mercy Hospital as a precaution and the dog was taken by animal control where it will be quarantined for 10 days.

Source: CBS Baltimore

