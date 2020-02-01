Right now, the Virginia General Assembly and the Governor are in the process of legalizing casino gambling, which will directly impact the Black Community. Today, Blacks are 20% of the state population and close to 50% of Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Danville. While billions of dollars of value will be created by this legislation, there is no discussion about African American participation in jobs, management, construction, service contracts or investment opportunities. However, Native American tribes and out of state billionaires are currently under consideration for inclusion.

Our community deserves access to the economic opportunities created by casino licenses. Politicians control if Black Folks have a seat at this table. We must insist on inclusion from legislators in this process. Black History in Virginia must be remembered and recognized.

Call your state delegate and senator as well as the Governors office and let your voice be heard.

This is Reality Radio.

To Find Your Delegate Click Here

Fight For African-American Inclusion In Virginia Casinos was originally published on woldcnews.com

woldcnews Staff Posted January 31, 2020

