A Baltimore police sergeant is charged with attempted theft, and has been suspended.

Sgt. Robert Dohony, 51, is charged with misconduct in office and attempted theft between $100 and $1,500, according to online court records.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore