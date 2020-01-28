Local
Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For Kobe Bryant in Baltimore

(FILE) Kobe Bryant Dies At 41

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

A candlelight vigil will be held in Baltimore tonight to remember Kobe Bryant.

The legendary basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 others perished when their helicopter crashed in Los Angeles Sunday.

It comes as the world continues to grapple with the sudden loss of a man who meant so much to the communities he served.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall. Mourners are being asked to arrive at 8 PM sharp as the vigil will begin at 8:24 PM.

Bryant played as number 8 and 24 during his time on the Los Angeles Lakers. More information on tonight’s vigil can be found below.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been struggling with expressing my pain for a person that I never met.. but leaders find a way to peace things together when times are tuff. That’s what you always did Kobe. Your greatness was worthy of my hate.. You were that good. I use to wish you would miss every shot you took.. But then one day I realize that you were more than just a ball player.. you were a son, a dad and one of the greatest competitors I’ve ever seen play the game of basketball. That is why it’s so important to honor your legacy.. All of us took a page out of your book, even if it was the pages about life. You did right buy us and as a black man who love his kids more than I love life… I get why your kids were your peace. This will be ruff for a lot of real ones who walked in your footsteps. We lost more than you.. we lost hope and faith…that has to be restored in order to keep your memory alive. Tomorrow night will be tuff, but I am from a city that always answers the call.. Look over us Kobe and please know that you, Gigi and the rest of the lost souls are forever with us. Legend never die, which means your live forever. Thank you! Thank you for showing us what class looks like and for always going hard… We love you Kobe and tomorrow in Bmore.. we will say thanks to you and your legacy. May Allah protect us all and may you continue to lead in heaven. #mamba #KB #824 #longlivealexend

A post shared by Carlmichael “Stokey” Cannady (@thestokeyproject) on

Baltimore , Kobe Bryant

