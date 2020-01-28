Candlelight Vigil To Be Held For Kobe Bryant in Baltimore

A candlelight vigil will be held in Baltimore tonight to remember Kobe Bryant.

The legendary basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with 7 others perished when their helicopter crashed in Los Angeles Sunday.

It comes as the world continues to grapple with the sudden loss of a man who meant so much to the communities he served.

The candlelight vigil will be held at the War Memorial Plaza in front of City Hall. Mourners are being asked to arrive at 8 PM sharp as the vigil will begin at 8:24 PM.

Bryant played as number 8 and 24 during his time on the Los Angeles Lakers. More information on tonight’s vigil can be found below.

