Portion of Harbor Tunnel to Close Starting Thursday

Baltimore Harbor Tunnel

Source: bpalmer / Getty

Delays are expected this week for drivers traveling through the northbound part of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.

Traffic will be diverted to the southbound bore while crews work to make manhole adjustments in the northbound bore.

The shutdown begins Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and will last until 4:30 a.m. Monday, February 3.

The work is a part of the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority’s three-year, $189 million I-895 bridge project to replace the 60-year-old bridge and Holabird Avenue exit ramp north of the Harbor Tunnel and to rehabilitate the tunnel.

Drivers are asked to obey the speed limits and stay in their lanes, MDTA said, and to use I-695/Key Bridge or I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Harbor Tunnel

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel
01.27.20
