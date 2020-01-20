Larry Young Morning Show
Two Arrested In The Assault On A Baltimore Police Sergeant

Baltimore Police have arrested two suspects in connection to an assault on a Baltimore Police Sergeant.

According to the department, 20 year-old Donnell Burgess was arrested on Sunday in Windsor Mill and charged with assault on police and resisting arrest. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and charged as a juvenile.

A viral video posted to social media appeared to show an officer being assaulted while checking on a business in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday.

The sergeant was reportedly conducting a business check on Pennsylvania Avenue when the suspect became argumentative and spat in the officer’s face.

 

 

