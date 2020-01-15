Lidl To Open 2 New Stores in Baltimore County

Lidl is opening its first two food markets in Baltimore County this month.

Lidl’s Catonsville, at 6026 Baltimore National Pike, will hold its ribbon-cutting event at 7:40 a.m. January 22. Shoppers will be treated to special deals, giveaways and prizes.

Lidl’s Perry Hall, at 8667 Belair Road, will hold its ribbon-cutting on the same day and at 7:40 a.m. and will offer similar deals and prizes.

The stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

See Also: Squeegee Wash Opens In Downtown Baltimore

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: