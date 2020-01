From street corners to having their own business, on Saturday squeegee kids were working at the newly opened Squeegee Wash.

The grand opening was at Orleans and Gay Street and the business has expanded from just windshields.

Customers had their cars washed for $20 or an inside and out wash for $25.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:WMAR2News