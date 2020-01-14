Ravens Say Fan Who Died At Titans Game ‘Stumbled’ On The Way To His Seat

Ravens officials identified the man who died at the Titans game as Michael Kahler.

Kahler’s family is heartbroken. The Baltimore County man was in the upper deck when he tripped on steps and died.

Team officials said in a statement that security video shows that three minutes elapsed between Kahler’s stumble and EMTs’ arrival. Fourteen minutes after the stumble, Kahler was taken to a first aid room. Another 15 minutes after that, he was taken to Shock Trauma.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source: Baltimore.CBS.Local

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: