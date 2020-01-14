Larry Young Morning Show
Ravens Say Fan Who Died At Titans Game ‘Stumbled’ On The Way To His Seat

Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens

Ravens officials identified the man who died at the Titans game as Michael Kahler.

Kahler’s family is heartbroken. The Baltimore County man was in the upper deck when he tripped on steps and died.

Team officials said in a statement that security video shows that three minutes elapsed between Kahler’s stumble and EMTs’ arrival. Fourteen minutes after the stumble, Kahler was taken to a first aid room. Another 15 minutes after that, he was taken to Shock Trauma.

