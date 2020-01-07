$40M In Financing For Lexington Market Project Secured

The group behind a planned revitalization of the nearly 240-year-old Lexington Market said Monday it has locked up nearly $40 million in funding, paving the way for construction to begin this year.

Baltimore-based developer Seawall plans to build a new market building on the existing south parking lot starting next month ahead of a planned mid-2021 opening. The Arcade will also come down to make way for a new public plaza.

Source:CBSBaltimoreLocal