$40M In Financing For Lexington Market Project Secured

Baltimore City Skyline

Source: Dre Johnson / Dre Johnson

The group behind a planned revitalization of the nearly 240-year-old Lexington Market said Monday it has locked up nearly $40 million in funding, paving the way for construction to begin this year.

Baltimore-based developer Seawall plans to build a new market building on the existing south parking lot starting next month ahead of a planned mid-2021 opening. The Arcade will also come down to make way for a new public plaza.

