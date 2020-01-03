PETA to Place Billboard in Caroline County After 16K Chickens Killed in Barn Fire

PETA will erect a billboard in Caroline County after a Federalsburg fire killed thousands of chickens.
Flames broke out at a barn on Pepper Road on December 20, causing $200,000 worth of damage. Nearly 16,000 chickens died in that fire according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
PETA released a statement about the billboard saying:
“In honor of the nearly 16,000 chickens who died when a barn on Pepper Road caught fire on December 20, PETA plans to place a billboard in the area pointing out who’s responsible for the birds’ death: everyone who hasn’t gone vegan.”
No word yet on when the billboard will go live.
Source: CBS Baltimore
