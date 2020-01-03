National
Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Head Coach, Jason Garrett After 9 Seasons With The Franchise

A

after another disappointing end to the 2019 season for the Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones has reportedly decided to enter the 2020 season without Jason Garrett as the team’s head coach, according to  ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Garrett’s contract is technically set to expire on Jan. 14. However, His status with the team has been uncertain since last February, when the Cowboys made the decision to not to offer him an extension.

According to multiple sources, Jones and Garrett failed to have their regularly scheduled meeting this week.

One may assume this is due to the frustration of last week’s performance of the Cowboys. The team missed playoffs in the 2019 season again and finished 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett’s nine seasons as coach.

The Cowboys’ process to make this decision has been nothing short of confusing and frustrating to most fans. Cowboys fans took to Twitter to express how they feel about the announcement.

Now, the Cowboys will begin to search for a new head coach for the first time since Bill Parcells retired in 2007.  As you may imagine the news is a fresh breath of air.  Now we wait to see who the possible candidates will be for the huge roll as the Dallas Cowboys new head coach.

Dallas Cowboys Part Ways With Head Coach, Jason Garrett After 9 Seasons With The Franchise  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

Dallas Cowboys , Texas

