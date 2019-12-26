National
Stream Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ Album

2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

All year the spiritual journey of Kanye West has come equipped with a giant choir, interesting performances and more. His come-to-Jesus moment has already resulted in a proper full-length album, Jesus Is King even if critics handed in mixed reviews about it. On Christmas Day, Ye and his Sunday Service Choir released Jesus Is Born, an honest to true gospel recording from vocal arrangements and more.

The 19-track album features gospel remixes of previously released Kanye songs such as “Ultralight Beam” and remixes of other tracks such as SWV’s “Weak” and more. If you’ve attended a Sunday Service performance before, the records will feel just as familiar to you now as they did back then. Stream the album in full below.

