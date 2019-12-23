Local
Man Seriously Hurt in Hit-and-Run in Towson

A hit-and-run in Towson left a man seriously injured Sunday night.

It happened on Loch Raven Blvd. at E. Joppa Road shortly before 7 p.m..

Baltimore County police said officers found a victim on scene who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. They determined the victim was hit by a silver 1999-2001 Toyota Solara which immediately fled the scene.

Police also said that the suspect’s car is missing the driver side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police immediately.

