House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment Vote

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Pelosi said even though Cummings was not physically with them, he was there in spirit all day, calling in a “North Star.”

The Congressman served as Chairman of the House of Oversight Committee and was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry.

Cummings passed away back in October.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: