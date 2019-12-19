Local
HomeLocal

House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment Vote

Flint Hearing

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize late Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Pelosi said even though Cummings was not physically with them, he was there in spirit all day, calling in a “North Star.”

The Congressman served as Chairman of the House of Oversight Committee and was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry.

Cummings passed away back in October.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Elijah Cummings , President Donald Trump

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Ex-Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to conspiracy, tax evasion in book scheme
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Charged With Perjury

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. She was charged with perjury for failing to disclose her business interest…
12.19.19
Flint Hearing
House Speaker Remembers Elijah Cummings After Trump Impeachment…

The U.S. House voted to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday. Afterwards, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a moment to recognize…
12.19.19
A Thief in Action of Stealing Car
State Police Investigating 2 Carjackings and 3 Crashes…

Maryland State Police are looking into a pair of carjackings as well as three related crashes that happened Thursday morning…
12.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close