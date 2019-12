Democrat Sheila Dixon on Saturday officially entered the race for the job she once held but gave up in 2010 as part of a plea deal for misappropriating about $500 in gift cards meant for needy families.

Sheila Dixon was forced from office nine years ago, but now, she’s ready to return to City Hall.

Dixon made the announcement Saturday morning in west Baltimore.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:FoxBaltimore