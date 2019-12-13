Woman Killed in Northeast Baltimore Fire

A Thursday night fire in northeast Baltimore left one woman dead.

It happened on the 1100 block of Evans Way just after 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Afterwards, they realized the woman never made it out. Her body was found on the second floor.

The victim’s name has not been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is video from a neighbor of the deadly fire. It happened on the 1100 block of Evans Way around 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6wVjcKeYHw — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) December 13, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

