Maryland Man Convicted of Setting Fire to His Business

A jury convicted a man Monday of conspiring to set fire to his business to collect insurance money.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in July 2015 53-year-old Demetrios Stavrakis of Lutherville-Timonium destroyed his business to file an insurance claim worth more than $21 million. The insurance company paid approximately $15 million.

A portion of the money was transferred to an account in the name of Stavrakis’s wife, which prosecutors say was used to buy luxury cars, a motorcycle and jewelry.

Stavrakis will be be sentenced in January.

See Also: Fire Breaks Out at Cheesecake Factory in Towson

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: