Local
HomeLocal

Early Morning Fire Breaks Out in Frederick [Photos]

Three people were rescued after an early morning fire broke out at a house in Frederick Tuesday.

Crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Wilson Place. Frederick County Fire told CBS Baltimore the bulk of the fire was knocked down 15 minutes later.

See Also: Frederick Man Charged With Knowingly Transmitting HIV To Women He Met Online

The two rescued were taken to Bayview Medical Center.

Frederick County Fire is investigating the cause

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

fire , frederick county maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Marland primaries
Report: Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon to Announced…

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon will reveal her 2020 political plans next week. Dixon resigned in January 2010 after a…
12.10.19
De’Andre Sleet
Man Found Guilty of 2018 Federal Hill Murder

A court found De’Andre Sleet guilty of eight charges on Monday in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Baltimore resident Timothy…
12.10.19
Police patrol lights on car roof, Madrid, Spain
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Separate Overnight Shootings

A man is dead and another has been hurt after a pair of overnight shootings in Baltimore. These incidents raise…
12.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close