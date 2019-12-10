Early Morning Fire Breaks Out in Frederick [Photos]

Three people were rescued after an early morning fire broke out at a house in Frederick Tuesday.
Crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Wilson Place. Frederick County Fire told CBS Baltimore the bulk of the fire was knocked down 15 minutes later.
The two rescued were taken to Bayview Medical Center.
Frederick County Fire is investigating the cause
Source: CBS Baltimore
