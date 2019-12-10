Early Morning Fire Breaks Out in Frederick [Photos]

Three people were rescued after an early morning fire broke out at a house in Frederick Tuesday.

Crews responded shortly before 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Wilson Place. Frederick County Fire told CBS Baltimore the bulk of the fire was knocked down 15 minutes later.

Wilson Place Update: 3 occupants, 1 self evacuated, 2 rescued | 2 transported to FMH AND 1 to Bayview Medical Center | FM on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/p991evJ0LG — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 10, 2019

The two rescued were taken to Bayview Medical Center.

Frederick County Fire is investigating the cause

Source: CBS Baltimore

