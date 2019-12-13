Local
Ravens Beat Jets For AFC North Title

New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 42-21 victory over the Jets Thursday night.

The win landed the birds the AFC North title. It puts them on track toward a victory against Cleveland next week.

If they win there, the Ravens will clinch the top seed in the AFC, a distinction that comes with home-field advantage leading up to the Super Bowl.

Baltimore (12-2) took control with touchdowns on its first three possessions and Jackson made it 28-7 in the third quarter with a 24-yard scoring pass to rookie Marquise Brown following a turnover by New York (5-9).

Sports analysts predict Jackson to be an easy pick for league MVP if all goes according to plan.

Source: Associated Press 

