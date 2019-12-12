Local
Convicted Sex Criminal Throws Pitcher at Maryland Judge

A man is facing even more charges after he allegedly hurled a metal pitcher at a judge Wednesday.

Travis Burroughs, a twice-convicted sex criminal, grabbed water pitcher from the defense table and threw it across the courtroom where it hit Baltimore Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard.

The impact left a bump on her forehead. Burroughs had just been sentenced to life in prison with all but 70 years suspended after being convicted last month of sodomy and false imprisonment.

The 36-year-old has already been serving an 80-year sentence after being convicted in 2018 of rape, assault and false imprisonment.

