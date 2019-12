Baltimore City Fire is searching the waters at the Inner Harbor after reports a man jumped into the water.

They received the call at around 8 a.m. and the city dive team responded shortly after.

They have not found anyone at this time and are searching he waters near the Visitor Center.

Police and Fire pulling down ropes – reports someone called authorities after seeing someone in a red shirt fall into the water (unclear if it was accidental or not). Authorities @BaltimoreFire @BaltimorePolice now trying to get the body out @wjz pic.twitter.com/y40V9ZvtGP — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 12, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

