A bill to set aside $255 million a year for mostly historically black colleges and universities is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk. The soon-to-become law will benefit Maryland’s four historically black colleges and universities

The law will help maintain funding for a 1960s-era program to support minority institutions like Morgan State University.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Source:WBAL