Police: Fog Responsible For Crash Involving 11 Vehicles on I-695

State police said fog is to blame for several car crashes westbound I-695 at MD-295.

Eleven vehicles were involved in total. Read details below from CBS Baltimore:

The initial crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning and involved just two vehicles, but then moments later the next crash involved three vehicles trying to slow in time for the first crash, which led to a chain reaction of two other crashes.

Two people were taken to area hospitals. Other drivers and passengers from the vehicles involved stayed at the scene and were not injured.

State police responded to the scene, and the investigation is continuing.

