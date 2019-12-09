‘Big Baby’ To Spend Life in Prison For 2016 Murder

Davon “Big Baby” Crowner has been sentenced for yet another murder of a man.

The 34-year-old is already behind bars in Baltimore County for a separate crime. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, Crowner will spend an additional 35 years plus life in prison for the death of Xavier Starke.

Back in 2016, he shot Starke in the head in broad daylight on Shipley Street. Multiple witnesses positively identified Crowner as the shooter, leading to his arrest in August 2017.

He was prohibited from possessing a firearm since 2004 from an armed robbery conviction.

“This sentence ensures that this violent individual will never again terrorize our communities,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I thank Chief Seidel for successfully prosecuting this case, the Baltimore City Police Department, and the community members for all working together to pursue and punish this cold-blooded murderer to the fullest extent of the law.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

